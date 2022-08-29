Hartford students head back to school

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Students in the Hartford school district are heading back to class today.

Hartford school district is the 5th largest in Connecticut with approximately 17,000 students.

We spoke to the district’s superintendent about how they’re preparing to welcome back students and her hopes for this school year.

Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez says first and foremost - heading into a new school year - attendance is key.

“Always a focus on making sure that first students come, come to us on the first day, so that we can start establishing those great lasting relationships not only with adult to students but also students to students and also with our families,” she said.

This ensures that everyone will start on the same page

Dr. Torres-Rodriguez says the interrupted and inconsistent schooling patterns due to Covid exacerbated attendance challenges.

That said, with regulations relaxed by the state and CDC the district wants families to know that some practices will stay in place

“I’ve actually already had some calls from families that are wondering what it will look like, so we’ve explained we’re going to continue some of our mitigation strategies, distancing to the extent possible, cohorting in our lower grades, emphasizing the sanitizing, the hand washing, the disinfecting and so things are not going to change for us,” Torres-Rodriguez said.

Adding that masks are optional and will be made available for any student or staff who wants one.

Looking forward to this year - Dr. Torres-Rodriguez says the district has been working hard at expanding their student success centers - and it’s paying off... The idea was first implemented a few years ago at the high school level and then trickled down to lower grades - essentially, it acts as a safety net.

