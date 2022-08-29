Great Day CT
Police arrest man who exposed himself on Southington trail

Emmanuel Martinez-Morales
Emmanuel Martinez-Morales(Southington Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing charges after he exposed himself multiple times on a trail in Southington last month, police said.

The man was on a skateboard and exposed himself to walkers near Rails to Trails, authorities said.

Police said the incidents happened several days in mid-July.

Witnesses also told police the man was masturbating.

Authorities said Emmanuel Martinez-Morales, 30, turned himself in to police on August 22.

He is charged with three counts of public indecency and three counts of breach of peace second-degree.

Martinez-Morales was released on a $5,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court on September 2.

