Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Police investigation underway in Ansonia

Ansonia Police
Ansonia Police(WFSB File)
By Mike Agogliati and Lezla Gooden
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANSONIA, Conn. (WFSB) - A police investigation is underway in Ansonia early Monday morning.

According to police, officers are on scene in the area of Elm Street and have the road closed.

Officials said they expect the road to be closed between Platt and Main Streets for the next several hours.

Stay with Eyewitness News for more information as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FORECAST: Heat and high humidity return to start the week...
Technical Discussion: Hotter and more humid today and tomorrow. Slight rain chance..
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Police investigate suspicious deaths in East Granby
Police investigate suspicious deaths in East Granby
Two adults killed in shooting in Wethersfield
Two adults killed in shooting in Wethersfield