Police: Multiple people shot on Thompson Street in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven police are investigating the report of multiple people shot.

Police said the incident happened on Thompson Street.

Authorities did not specify how many people were shot.

The street is closed between Newhall Street and Shelton Avenue, said police.

Detective Division on scene, along with New Haven's mayor after multiple people shot on Thompson St this afternoon.

