Police: Multiple people shot on Thompson Street in New Haven
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven police are investigating the report of multiple people shot.
Police said the incident happened on Thompson Street.
Authorities did not specify how many people were shot.
The street is closed between Newhall Street and Shelton Avenue, said police.
Eyewitness News has a crews headed to the scene.
This story is breaking. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.