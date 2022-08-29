Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Police: Multiple people shot on Thompson Street in New Haven

New Haven Police Generic
New Haven Police Generic(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven police are investigating the report of multiple people shot.

Police said the incident happened on Thompson Street.

Authorities did not specify how many people were shot.

The street is closed between Newhall Street and Shelton Avenue, said police.

Eyewitness News has a crews headed to the scene.

This story is breaking. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File photo
Childcare center in Winsted shut down by state
Emmanuel Martinez-Morales
Police arrest man who exposed himself on Southington trail
Meteorologist Melissa Cole said Monday afternoon will be warm and humid.
Technical Discussion: Hotter and more humid today and tomorrow. Minimal rain chances this week.
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast