Bright Spot: Wisconsin teen learns to fly before driving

Reedsburg, WI (WFSB) - Most 16-year-olds look forward to getting their Drivers’ Licenses, but a different mode of transportation came first for one Reedsburg teen.

As recently as two years ago, aviation wasn’t on Aysia Lawrence’s radar. “I remember doing a flight to California when I was 14, and I was like I would like to travel and be on a plane, but I don’t think I could be a pilot, I remember telling my parents that, and look at me now, now I’m flying planes.”

When asked what she wants to do when she grows up, there is no hesitation. “I want to become an army pilot, most likely helicopter, and eventually go into commercial flying after that.”

Zach Shaha started training Aysia when she was 15-years-old, and it was uncharted territory for him too. “Aysia’s the youngest student I’ve had…”

But it some ways her age helped her. Zach says younger people learn faster and her lack of driving experience didn’t hurt either. “I use driving as a reference for a lot of stuff… In a plane on the ground, you steer with your feet,” explained Zach. “People usually are trying to drive the airplane with their hands…”

After the teen completed a pre-flight inspection, the runway was clear. From takeoff to the landing Aysia was a pro, even handling winds that were a new challenge for the young pilot. “I think our flight went pretty good. It was just a little windy, the winds are very weird today, so it was something that was a little nerve-wracking, but I did it and I landed the plane.”

Aysia says the first thing her friends asked when they found out she became a pilot was if she could fly them to Hawaii. She said, “once I get my full pilot’s license.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.