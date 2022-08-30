Great Day CT
Community mourns East Granby Library Director following deadly shooting

By Eliza Kruczynski and Olivia Kalentek
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:40 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WFSB) - A community is in mourning after East Granby’s Library Director and an officer with the Avon Police Department died from gunshot wounds on Sunday.

49-year-old Doreen Jacius and 50-year-old Thomas Jacius grew up and raised their two daughters in East Granby.

On Sunday, shots rang out in their East Granby home.

The state Medical Examiner Determined that Tom Jacius died form a self-inflicted gunshot wound and Doreen died from multiple gunshot wounds to her head, neck, and torso.

“I don’t understand it, but we’ll cope with it the best we can,” says John Nissopoulos from East Granby.

Tom was an officer with the Avon Police Department for nearly 24 ears. Doreen was East Granby’s Public Library Director.

On Monday, the community gathered at the East Granby Public library to remember her.

“To honor a woman who was taken before her time, who did not need to be,” says East Granby resident Joan Wright.

Locals describe Doreen as a kind, caring, and thoughtful person.

“Her job at the library suited her very well. She was very proud of what she did and she did a great job at it,” says representative Tammy Zawistowski.

Police say they are still investigating this incident.

