Downed wires in Bolton cause power outages, road closures

BOLTON, CT (WFSB) – Downed wires are causing power outages and road closures in Bolton Tuesday evening.

Town officials said there are about 144 residents without power because of the downed wires.

The estimated time of restoration is 2 a.m., the town said.

Route 6 is expected to be closed for an extended period, said officials.

The fire department put out fires to power lines and trees.

