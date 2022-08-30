Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Man linked to multiple burglaries arrested in North Haven

Xuating Yan, burglary suspect
Xuating Yan, burglary suspect(North Haven Police Dept.)
By Rachel Rooney
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A Hamden man has been arrested for breaking into a home earlier this year.

North Haven police say they charged Xuating Yan, 37, with burglary after it was found he was the suspect that broke into a home back in May.

Police said Yan stole credit cards and later used those credit cards to make illegal purchases.

Yan was held on a $50,000 bond and also charged with payment card theft and illegal use of a credit card.

North Haven police said several neighboring towns also hold arrest warrants for Yan, who is believed to be connected to multiple residential and commercial burglaries.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Technical discussion
Technical Discussion: One more unseasonably warm & humid day, and then a refreshing change!
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Community mourns East Granby Library Director following deadly shooting
Community mourns East Granby Library Director following deadly shooting
Investigation after man drowns in East Mountain Reservoir.
Man drowns in Waterbury’s East Mountain Reservoir