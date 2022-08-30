Man linked to multiple burglaries arrested in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A Hamden man has been arrested for breaking into a home earlier this year.

North Haven police say they charged Xuating Yan, 37, with burglary after it was found he was the suspect that broke into a home back in May.

Police said Yan stole credit cards and later used those credit cards to make illegal purchases.

Yan was held on a $50,000 bond and also charged with payment card theft and illegal use of a credit card.

North Haven police said several neighboring towns also hold arrest warrants for Yan, who is believed to be connected to multiple residential and commercial burglaries.

