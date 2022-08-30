Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Naugatuck officer hospitalized after hit-and-run involving stolen vehicle

A Naugatuck officer was taken to the hospital after his cruiser was struck.
A Naugatuck officer was taken to the hospital after his cruiser was struck.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol and Dennis Valera
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – A Naugatuck police officer was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run involving a stolen vehicle.

Police said it happened in the area of Elm Street and Scott Street.

A driver operating a stolen vehicle struck the officer’s cruiser before fleeing the scene, said police.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital, police said.

Authorities said the suspect was taken into custody and the stolen vehicle was recovered.

The accident reconstruction unit is on scene.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said the humidity will drop on Wednesday.
Technical Discussion: A shower/storm chance tonight ushers in a refreshing change!
Generic police lights
Downed wires in Bolton cause power outages, road closures
First day of school for Waterbury students
Waterbury students head back to school for first day of classes
Teen learns to fly before driving
Bright Spot: Wisconsin teen learns to fly before driving