Naugatuck officer hospitalized after hit-and-run involving stolen vehicle

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – A Naugatuck police officer was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run involving a stolen vehicle.

Police said it happened in the area of Elm Street and Scott Street.

A driver operating a stolen vehicle struck the officer’s cruiser before fleeing the scene, said police.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital, police said.

Authorities said the suspect was taken into custody and the stolen vehicle was recovered.

The accident reconstruction unit is on scene.

