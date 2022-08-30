New Haven police chief, victim’s mother push for peace after deadly shooting

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - After a deadly daytime shooting, New Haven police are trying to stay one step ahead of any retaliation while asking for the public’s help.

New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said the victim in the city’s 8th homicide of the year played basketball and was well known, not just to police but in these neighborhoods as well.

As for a motive, the chief didn’t want to speculate but did confirm two groups recently had beef over stolen jewelry.

Detectives with New Haven’s Major Crimes Unit were out on Thompson Street for a number of hours Tuesday.

They walked the block, knocked on doors, and talked with neighbors, trying to gather as much information as they can into yesterday’s shooting.

Police were called there just after 1 p.m. for a report of two people shot.

Jacobson said one of the victims was in a car parked on the street and the second was standing nearby.

26-year-old Michael Judkins was shot several times. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A second victim, a 20-year-old, was shot in the leg and is expected to be okay.

Police said both victims were known to police.

Jacobson said it appears they were targeted and that this is likely group or gang related, so police will be stepping up their presence in the area and around the city to combat any response.

“I knew him personally through police contact, but also for years we’ve been doing the Newhallville basketball games. Michael was an avid basketball player, very good, his team normally won. It’s a sad day, when you have to go, I knew his mother from the basketball game, go tell her with the detectives that he had passed,” Jacobson said.

The victim’s mother says it’s hard to hear that someone would specifically target her son.

She along with the chief are pleading with those involved not to retaliate and let police do their jobs.

“He wasn’t perfect, I don’t think any of us are, but he had a big heart and he would help anybody that’s who Michael was. He was an awesome father,” said Kelli McBride.

Kelli said her family is taking it one minute at a time, trying to deal with the death of her son Michael.

“I’m praying that there is no retribution, I am hoping that if you know anything, please let the police do their job, I don’t want any retaliation, because again, I never want to see a mother go through what I’m going through right now,” said Kelli.

