Norwich Public Utilities asks customers to reduce water use by 10%

Water faucet/KY3 News
By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – Norwich Public Utilities (NPU) is asking its customers to reduce water use by 10-percent as drought conditions continue.

NPU issued a Water Supply Warning on Tuesday.

“With the ongoing drought in the region and no significant rain in the immediate weather forecast, we are approaching a serious water supply situation. Therefore, we must strongly encourage our customers to be more aware of how they are using water. It would be very helpful to have all our customers reduce their water usage by 10% in the coming weeks,” said Chris LaRose, General Manager of NPU.

NPU listed ways customers can reduce their water use:

  • Taking shorter showers
  • Only running dishwashers and washing machines with full loads
  • Limiting non-essential water use, such as watering lawns and gardens or washing cars
  • Hold off on refilling any swimming pools

