Norwich Public Utilities asks customers to reduce water use by 10%

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – Norwich Public Utilities (NPU) is asking its customers to reduce water use by 10-percent as drought conditions continue.

NPU issued a Water Supply Warning on Tuesday.

“With the ongoing drought in the region and no significant rain in the immediate weather forecast, we are approaching a serious water supply situation. Therefore, we must strongly encourage our customers to be more aware of how they are using water. It would be very helpful to have all our customers reduce their water usage by 10% in the coming weeks,” said Chris LaRose, General Manager of NPU.

NPU listed ways customers can reduce their water use:

Taking shorter showers

Only running dishwashers and washing machines with full loads

Limiting non-essential water use, such as watering lawns and gardens or washing cars

Hold off on refilling any swimming pools

