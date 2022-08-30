Police search for suspects after cars broken into at Lisbon school
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LISBON, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for suspects after cars in a Lisbon school parking lot were broken into.
The Lisbon Resident Trooper’s Office said it happened around 4:55 p.m. Monday.
At least two suspects were caught going through vehicles in the parking lot at Lisbon Central School, said police.
Authorities shared a picture of the suspect vehicle, which appears to be a silver Nissan SUV.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Trooper Cordeiro at nathalia.cordeiro@ct.gov .
