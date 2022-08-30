Police search for suspects after cars broken into at Lisbon school

LISBON, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for suspects after cars in a Lisbon school parking lot were broken into.

The Lisbon Resident Trooper’s Office said it happened around 4:55 p.m. Monday.

At least two suspects were caught going through vehicles in the parking lot at Lisbon Central School, said police.

Authorities shared a picture of the suspect vehicle, which appears to be a silver Nissan SUV.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Trooper Cordeiro at nathalia.cordeiro@ct.gov .

