Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Police search for suspects after cars broken into at Lisbon school

Police are looking for this silver Nissan SUV in connection with car break-ins in Lisbon.
Police are looking for this silver Nissan SUV in connection with car break-ins in Lisbon.(Lisbon Resident Trooper Office)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LISBON, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for suspects after cars in a Lisbon school parking lot were broken into.

The Lisbon Resident Trooper’s Office said it happened around 4:55 p.m. Monday.

At least two suspects were caught going through vehicles in the parking lot at Lisbon Central School, said police.

Authorities shared a picture of the suspect vehicle, which appears to be a silver Nissan SUV.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Trooper Cordeiro at nathalia.cordeiro@ct.gov .

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
PRESS CONFERENCE: Funding to expand affordable internet in CT
PRESS CONFERENCE: Funding to expand affordable internet in CT
Police addressed violent crime in New Haven.
VIDEO: Police address violent crime in New Haven
Water faucet/KY3 News
Norwich Public Utilities asks customers to reduce water use by 10%