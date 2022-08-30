Stefanowski pus focus on state taxes in campaign for governor

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski is taking aim again at Governor Ned Lamont.

Tuesday, Stefanowski said he would eliminate 200 taxes and fees.

He blamed Lamont for not doing enough to make the state more affordable.

Last week Stefanowski was blaming Lamont for mismanagement and cost overruns at the state pier project. Tuesday it was about taxes.

Stefanowski says if elected, on his first day in office he would get rid of what he deems are nuisance taxes, although he would need to legislature to do that.

“There are over 340 taxes in the state of Connecticut and the 200 smallest of those deliver less than 0.25 percent of the total revenue. They deliver about 50 million dollars,” said Stefanowski.

Stefanowski specifically mentioned licensing fees for hypnotists and the fees collected from those who have to escort witnesses into court.

In his last run for governor, Stefanowski promised to get rid of the state income tax.

As for these smaller taxes, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin says this is nickel and dimes, and says it clear Stefanowski doesn’t have much of a message this time around.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.