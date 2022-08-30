Great Day CT
Students head back to school in Enfield

Students in Enfield are heading back for their first day of school Tuesday.
By Marcy Jones
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - It’s the first official day of the new academic school year for students in Enfield.

Enfield is the 25th largest school district in the state with about 4,800 students across eight schools.

On the district’s website- a message posted Monday night to parents and guardians about logistics for this morning includes a plea to be patient with bus routes as they are new for some, adding they may run a little late as everyone gets adjusted.

The letter also goes on to explain the district’s school messenger program that will communicate important updates via calls, texts and emails throughout the school year.

Superintendent Chris Drezek says he will be dropping the schools today to show support to students on their first day back.

