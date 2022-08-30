Waterbury students head back to school for first day of classes

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News is your back-to-school authority.

More than 18,000 students headed back to the classroom in Waterbury on Tuesday.

Students at Driggs Elementary are happy to be back.

Like many school districts, this is the first year of starting off without pandemic-era restrictions since 2019.

That had many students and their parents happy to be back.

Nothing but excitement for the 2022-2023 school year at Driggs Elementary, whether to see friends or your favorite teacher.

“She gives out prizes, she also tells you about stuff,” said Sophia Matos, a 4th Grader at Driggs Elementary.

“I could like, you know, give high fives to my friends, play around with them, play tag, it’s fun,” said Nathan Sanchez, a 5th Grader at Driggs Elementary.

A little more than 18,600 students returned to school in Waterbury’s 29 public schools.

Masking is optional, but the other precautions like social distancing are no longer in place.

It’s a little weird for some to not have these restrictions anymore.

“In third grade, you needed virtual and stuff, and last year it was masks, and now you don’t need any of that. So it feels good to not be able to not wear a mask wherever you go,” said Camila DeAndrae, 5th Grader at Driggs Elementary.

Camila’s mom, Ashley Toth, says it’s really nice to see. She’s ready for her daughter to have the same school experience she had.

“We have nothing in from my childhood that compares to quarantining or social distancing for all those years. it’s good to see them have normalcy,” said Ashley.

To make sure things are safe in this first week, Waterbury police are increasing patrols and enforcement around schools all over the city, especially during drop off and pick up.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.