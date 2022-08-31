$60 million settlement reached with Frontier Communications over internet service

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The attorney general’s office announced a major settlement with Frontier Communications.

For several years, customers have been complaining about the company’s internet service quality.

This is a $60 million settlement.

The attorney general’s office has fielded more than 1,400 complaints about internet service quality.

Those complaints have also included frustration over hidden fees and customer service quality.

The settlement resolves a joint investigation by the Office of the Attorney General and the Department of Consumer Protection into whether Frontier deceived consumers with its internet services.

The settlement will require Frontier to dramatically expand access to high-speed internet for customers in economically distressed communities.

It will also end a hidden monthly $6.99 internet surcharge and force significant improvements in frontier’s marketing and customer service.

Frontier is now required to invest $42.5 million over the next three and a half years to upgrade existing outdated DSL internet service to fiber internet.

“This is a long time coming for the state of Connecticut and for customers here in our state. It is a constant source of frustration and complaints for frontier customers. This is a really important and vital public service that people rely on for their families and a significant step forward for customers,” said Connecticut Attorney General William Tong.

The agreement also imposes a number of accountability measures for the next six years.

