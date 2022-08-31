ANSWER DESK: How much will you save when electric rates are lowered?

(WFSB) - Our electric rates will be lowered Thursday for the next seven months.

But how big of a difference will it be for you?

Every little bit helps, but we need to be clear that the rates are being slightly lowered.

We’ll be saving a few bucks a month until April.

There are mixed feelings Tuesday, as most of us have been blasting the a-c all summer with high electric bills.

Some believe the rates should be lowered even more.

“It’s not going to make a difference,” said Joe.

“Being able to save a little bit a month can help out a lot. Tremendously,” said Angel Llanos.

When it comes to his electric bill, Angel tries to save whenever he can.

Like many of us, his air conditioning’s been on high since June.

“Always going, just to make sure we keep it cool in there,” said Angel.

What’s not cool is the expensive bill.

Some people Eyewitness News talked to are paying around $300 a month.

But rates are going down for Eversource and United Illuminating customers, starting Thursday until April 30.

The average Eversource customer will save $9.78 per month, and the average UI customer will save $7.72 per month.

Joseph Adams will take it, but it won’t make a dent on his bill next month.

“No it’s not unless it’s 50 to 100 dollars more it’s not going to make a difference,” said Joseph.

Sam Kluender admits he’d like it to be more, but he won’t say to no to the lower rate.

“10 bucks is still 10 bucks. Any little bit will help,” said Sam.

The state is also trying to make energy more affordable.

Starting Thursday, you’ll be able to apply for energy assistance programs and potentially save hundreds of dollars this winter.

Thousands of families will be applying for the state’s energy assistance program.

The average eligible family will receive around $400.

“The message on a hot day in August, plan now for this upcoming winter,” said Governor Ned Lamont.

The program focuses on low- and medium-income families.

“If you’re a family of four and you make under $75,000 a year for your household you would qualify for a benefit under this program,” said Diedre Gifford with the Department of Social Services.

Connecticut is planning to receive $79 million from the federal government to fund the program.

The earlier you get your application in, the better.

The state will except them until May.

You can apply online by going here.

