Elementary students in Meriden get new learning environment

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Students in Meriden, your time has come. Wednesday is the first day of your new academic school year!

Eyewitness News headed to Roger Sherman Elementary.

Students in Meriden are heading back to class, but that doesn’t necessarily mean heading into a big brick building.

That’s because when it comes to learning, the Meriden school district likes to take things beyond the four walls of a traditional classroom.

“The kids are experiencing and acting like real scientists, and they really love that,” said Maryjean Giannetti, K-5 Science Coach and Specialist.

If there’s a silver-lining that came out of education during COVID, it was thinking outside of the box, or rather, thinking outside of the classroom.

“Students were spending a lot of time, having snacks taking breaking and learning anyways so this was just a natural transition to have the classrooms here in the pavilions to work with,” said Anita Gennaro, Principal of Roger Sherman School.

Gennaro says it was a no-brainer to bring learning into a new environment.

“It takes down the four walls they’re used to being in the same space and now they’re able to come outside and enjoy nature,” Gennaro said.

From reading and math to art and science, there’s no subject that can’t be taught in these gorgeous outdoor pavilions.

“From the science perspective, learning outside is the ideal environment where students can live authentically, they can study their resident hawk on their school campus, they can see the ecosystem interaction and they can notice things that they can’t really notice inside of the classroom,” said Giannetti.

Countless studies have shown the many benefits of taking education into nature, including higher standardized test scores, improvement of mental and physical health, increased imagination and promotion of happiness and productivity.

Fourth grade teacher Emily Benson adds even though it may be a non-traditional approach to learning, the academic fundamentals and goals remain the same.

“Remember that your child’s teacher loves your child and has their best interest in mind always and is always going to work as hard as they can to make sure they’re successful academically and socially,” said Benson.

