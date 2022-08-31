Foxwoods Casino announces new casino development for 30th anniversary

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WFSB) - Today, Foxwoods Resort Casino announced $85 million in property development including a new casino which is slated to open summer 2023.

The latest addition to the property will feature a gaming space as well as a celebrity chef-owned restaurant, according to a casino representative.

This development joins others announced this year for the casinos 30th anniversary renovation announcements, including a partnership with Great Wolf Lodge, an expansive High Stakes Bingo Hall, and extensive dining upgrades.

This marks the resort casino’s first significant gaming expansion since 2008, when Foxwoods’ second tower, Fox Tower, opened featuring 800+ guestrooms and suites, a casino, theater, nightclub, and more.

“From our modest bingo beginnings in 1986 to the impressive, full sweep of gaming options now available at Foxwoods, we are excited to announce yet another amenity that will entice guests from near and far to visit,” said Jason Guyot, President, and CEO of Foxwoods Resort Casino. “Through our team’s shared commitment of evolving the Foxwoods experience, together, we are continuing to redefine what it means to be a leader in hospitality, gaming and entertainment, and cannot wait to bring this vision to life.”

The casino says the concept will feature a myriad of premier amenities, including:

· 50,000-square-feet of gaming space to include both table games and slot machines

· A 13,000 square foot iconic celebrity chef branded restaurant to be revealed later this year

· New luxurious high-limit slot area

· An expansive 40-seat bar featuring over 35 slot machines

· New Grand Pequot Cage that will support both casinos

· A new lavish 15-seat public bar

Foxwoods’ new casino will be situated in the Grand Ballroom, located in the Grand Pequot area of the resort.

Construction is slated to begin in November.

As part of its 30th anniversary, Foxwoods has recently announced additional property-wide updates, such as new dining additions, including the upcoming opening of Sushi by Bou, and fast-casual burger chain Wahlburgers from celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and Paul Wahlberg, slated to open summer 2023.

Also apart of it’s 30th anniversary, Foxwoods has partnered with Joshua’s Worldwide Transportation to donate a new score board to the Ledyard Youth Football League, set to be unveiled later this year.

“We are extremely grateful for the support from Foxwoods Resort Casino and their efforts to help our local Connecticut community and youth teams. As we continue to grow our league and prepare for future football seasons, we look forward to having a new scoreboard that will bring even more excitement to our young players out on the field, as well as allow multiple generations of players to observer the game. On behalf of the entire Ledyard Youth Football League, we thank Foxwoods and Joshua’s Worldwide Transportation for their continued dedication to give back to our community, helping to unite the youth and past players, building a stronger community together,” said Thomas J. Staigers, President of the Ledyard Youth Football League.

Additional details about Foxwoods’ new casino will be announced in the coming months.

