Greenwich school administrator on leave after allegations of discriminatory hiring

GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) – An assistant principal in Greenwich is on leave.

This comes as an investigation is underway into allegations of discriminatory hiring.

A video appears to show a school administrator admitting he avoids hiring conservatives and Roman Catholics.

The Greenwich first selectman, the school superintendent, and other groups are now calling for investigations.

The undercover and heavily edited video was made by Project Veritas.

That’s a controversial group that specializes in hidden camera, undercover videos.

This video appears to show a Cos Cob School Assistant Principal Jeremy Boland talking about hiring “young” and “progressive” candidates for teaching positions.

Greenwich School Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones addressed the video in a letter to parents, saying:

Late last evening, we were made aware of a video that had gone viral with a current administrator from Cos Cob school. We intend to do a full investigation and until that time, we will not make any public statements. We do not, however, support any opinions that promote discriminatory hiring practices based on race, religion, gender, or age in any way, and we want to remind our entire community that our curriculum policies and procedures are strictly enforced by our Board.

The town’s first selectman also reacted to the video, saying:

I see no reason to suspect it is not accurate, is shameful and needs a full investigation into not only this administrator, but the damage caused to applicants, past and present.

Connecticut Catholic Public Affairs Conference also put out a statement saying in part:

The revelations that an official in the Greenwich school district discriminated against people of the catholic faith to obtain employment is extremely disturbing and should be treated as a serious breach of the public trust and state laws.

