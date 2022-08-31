Great Day CT
Greenwich school administrator on leave after allegations of discriminatory hiring

By Stephanie Simoni
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) – An assistant principal in Greenwich is on leave.

This comes as an investigation is underway into allegations of discriminatory hiring.

A video appears to show a school administrator admitting he avoids hiring conservatives and Roman Catholics.

The Greenwich first selectman, the school superintendent, and other groups are now calling for investigations.

The undercover and heavily edited video was made by Project Veritas.

That’s a controversial group that specializes in hidden camera, undercover videos.

This video appears to show a Cos Cob School Assistant Principal Jeremy Boland talking about hiring “young” and “progressive” candidates for teaching positions.

Greenwich School Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones addressed the video in a letter to parents, saying:

The town’s first selectman also reacted to the video, saying:

Connecticut Catholic Public Affairs Conference also put out a statement saying in part:

Greenwich first selectman calls for school investigation after video surfaces

