Health officials and community leaders meet to find ways to end gun violence

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Today, state health officials and community non-profit leaders met in the capitol city for the first time as a commission to find ways to end gun violence.

Over 20 people from across the state were selected because of the work they are doing regarding gun violence.

Some are doctors who work with gunshot victims, others are non-profit leaders who support families who lost loved ones.

From 2015 to 2019 over 550 people were killed in the state, many of them in Bridgeport, Hartford and New Haven.

This week, Michael Judkins was killed in New Haven.

“Just yesterday I had a double shooting in my city where a young man died and I had to tell his mother, and I knew her and I knew him very well. We just need to do something and I appreciate this commission, and I hope I can help,” said Chief Karl Jacobson, New Haven.

Over the weekend, in East Granby, a police officer killed his wife and then committed suicide.

The same weekend in Wethersfield, another murder-suicide took place.

This is why this commission hopes to come up with strategies on how to deal with gun violence.

All 20+ representatives will bring their ideas to the table. Including Leanord Jahad, Executive Director of the Connecticut Violence Intervention Program, who says groups like his need staff.

“We are dealing with shooters, victims of violence, and gang members. We are dealing with the highest risk. So with that, our ratio was 20 to 1. Now we are doing more intensive work and our ratio is 10 to 1,” said Jahad.

On top of strategy, the commission will also decide how the Department of Public Health will distribute 2.9 million dollars meant for community organizations.

This money was given to the office by the 2023 budget bill and the American Rescue Plan.

These meetings are expected to continue throughout the year.

They will also have to come up with a report to present to legislatures by January.

