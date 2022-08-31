High schools deal with football helmet shortage

(WFSB) - While classes are beginning around the state, high school athletes have actually been back practicing for over a week now.

Many are doing it while waiting for important safety gear, including football helmets.

At Hamden High the Green Dragons plow through a hot practice in full pads. The needed essentials are in supply.

As practice began for the defending Class M state champs Killingly, nearly all of the equipment is in supply, except for the most essential protection.

The COVID 19 pandemic did some real damage to the world of shipping.

Supply chain issues have caused delays in all sorts of products, athletic equipment included.

It doesn’t matter the sport, and it was a problem many saw coming.

While many saw the problems on the horizon, no one is confident to predict an end to the issues

Coaches and athletic directors will be monitoring equipment and keeping most their overstock items at the ready for their needs and maybe even their neighbors.

