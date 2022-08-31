New Britain students head back to class

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - As students return to class in New Britain, one school is offering a new policy designed to make them feel a little less intimidated.

The new system is almost like a dress rehearsal for new students at New Britain middle schools and high schools.

Barbara Maselek is an expert on First days of school at New Britain High School. She has taught here for 25 years but also still vividly remembers her first day of school as a student at NBHS.

“It was a little bit intimidating because of the amount of kids,” she said. “Even 30 years ago there were a lot of kids here.”

And incoming freshman Tiela Gomes and Makayla Aguirre definitely agree that the first day at a new school can be a bit overwhelming.

“It’s huge and scary.”

But this year school leaders came up with a policy to make the 1st day at a new school less intimidating. All freshmen and sixth graders started yesterday - a day before

the older kids. Associate high school principal Kerri-Lynn Major was one of the architects of the plan.

“We were like our freshman really need some extra support we need it to build that inner confidence those little things those little intricate complexities that come with a large building so when they come in tomorrow they’ll be like I know this place a little better than a did today,” Major said.

The new system went into effect at the high school and every New Britain middle school. Newbies and first day veterans alike told us they they think the policy helped new students feel a little more comfortable in their new school.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.