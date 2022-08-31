Over $40 million goes to create broadband infrastructure for Connecticut

Conn. (WFSB) - On Tuesday, Governor Lamont announced that $42.9 million will go to providing internet access to underserved communities.

Governor Lamont announced the funding, coming from the American Rescue Plan, will be used to create the Connecticut Broadband Infrastructure program.

The program will provide statewide access to those areas in need.

One resident says this access will enhance his quality of live.

Middletown resident Ray Walsh frequently uses the Russell Library’s free public Wi-Fi to take care of his online necessities.

“I am temporarily homeless right now. I had cable tv but not internet,” says Walsh.

Lamont says the funding will provide affordable and reliable broadband access to Connecticut residents like Walsh. Lamont says over 10,000 Connecticut homes and businesses will have access to broadband.

State leaders say the pandemic highlighted the need for good connectivity.

“321,00 households in Connecticut are without the right kind of highspeed reliable accessible service and this major commitment will move us out in the right direction,” says Lamont.

State leaders talked about a federal grant that will help expand access to affordable internet in Connecticut.

The program will work with major internet providers who will be required to “participated in the FCC’s affordable connectivity program, which gives low-income households $30 per month off of their internet bills.

The program is set to launch in 2023.

