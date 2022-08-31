Saint Mary’s Hospital opens serenity suite

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - The new serenity suite is a room for staff to take care of their mental health.

This is a much needed resource after what they have been through during the pandemic.

Molly Fallon saw the brunt of Covid-19 from the frontlines at Saint Mary’s.

She says her work family kept her going.

“It has been, probably, one of the roughest times of my life,” said Fallon, Emergency Department Nurse. “We schedule time to see each other outside of work so we can all kinda relax together.”

But now she has another outlet, the serenity suite.

Stepping inside the room, you can escape to places around the world.

“Take me to the northern lights,” said Fallon.

Molly wanted an escape to the northern lights, but you can also go a beach, a waterfall, or maybe a forest.

Surround sound helps get you in the moment.

“I’m now enjoying one of the best parts of the serenity suite, one of their massage chairs, because when it comes to relieving stress, it comes to touching on all senses. so, of course, it means touch and the physical that cause stress. So aside from their chairs, they also have yoga mats,” said Channel 3 Reporter Dennis Valera.

The room also has essential oils and coloring books.

Chief Nursing Officer Shawna Edwards helped make the serenity suite a reality.

She says hospital leadership will encourage staff to step in.

“Sometimes we need permission as humans to do that, we don’t naturally say, it’s time for me to take a break. So, sometimes somebody else identifying that in you can help,” said Edwards.

This is something Molly and her co-workers really appreciate.

“When the nurses feel cared for, they’re gonna stay and they’re gonna help out. They’re gonna even give better care to their patients and patient care is always number one,” said Molly.

The serenity suite is available to staff 24/7.

It can hold up to six people at a time.

