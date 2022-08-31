Small Business Spotlight: Taylor Martone Art

VERNON, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News checked out Taylor Martone Art in Vernon for Tuesday’s Small Business Spotlight.

Taylor Martone is drawing inspiration for her new business and hoping to give people beautiful pieces they’ll treasure forever.

“All of my work starts as an original art piece, usually with watercolor, ink and some foiling, some mixed media. From the watercolor paintings I will look at what will lend itself nicely to a design that can be incorporated into other products, gifts, and home décor,” said Martone.

A 3rd grade teacher by day, Martone used her maternity leave to tap into her creativity, launching Taylor Martone Art in May.

“Between the late-night feeds and some afternoon naps is what I say is when I was able to finally start sharing art with others,” said Martone.

You can see how she’s expanded her pieces: water bottles, art prints, stickers, and even apparel.

“All my art is pretty inspired by nature and seasonal inspiration. So right now we’ve been featuring a lot of sunflowers and pastel colors for spring and summer, we’re excited to get into more of those harvest colors and those rich tones. Really looking forward to our apparel collection in the fall and having that match the season that we’re in,” Martone said.

Even though she’s only been selling her pieces for a few months, she’s loved art forever, and now she’s able to share that love with others.

“We have our online sales and then we are somewhere in the state usually every weekend since May, so we do pop up events, different makers markets, we’ve done some events at breweries, wineries and we have a lot coming up all through the holiday season. So we have a busy schedule, but it’s really fun to get out into the community, meet other makers, other creators, but also get to have that face to face interaction with customers and be able to talk about the art that’s available and make those kinds of connections. So market days are my favorite,” said Martone.

She’s also offering wholesale options and as we head toward the fall season, Martone and her family are excited for what comes next.

“I definitely want to continue to grow, our goal is to continue to be inspired by the seasons especially being part of New England, a New England company, we really want to use those different elements, so that’s where we’re at right now in the short term, and we’ll see long term,” Martone said.

