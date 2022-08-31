Great Day CT
Two Middletown residents charged in People’s Bank Robbery cases

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Two Middletown residents were charged with robbing several banks in Stop and Shops throughout Connecticut.

28-year-old Gino Rizzo and 27-year-old Jalania Pantano were arrested on Tuesday in connection with multiple robberies at People’s United Banks over the summer.

According to the indictment, Rizzo and Pantano robbed branches in Glastonbury on July 16, Newington on July 18, and West Hartford on July 20.

The charge of bank robbery has a maximum of 20 years.

