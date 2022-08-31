Yale New Haven Health breaks ground on new neurosciences center

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - It’s being called a game changer with the potential to impact the treatment of hundreds of neurological diseases, from Parkinson’s to MS.

Wednesday, Yale New Haven Health broke ground on a new multi-million-dollar neurosciences center.

The hospital originally announced this project three years ago but had to put it on hold for a bit during the pandemic. Now they’re ready to move forward.

Wednesday afternoon on its Saint Raphael’s campus, Yale New Haven Health held a ceremonial groundbreaking for what’s being described as an $838 million project that Yale New Haven says will transform the way it delivers care to those dealing with neurological diseases.

According to Yale, the 505,000 square foot project on George Street will include two new patient towers, including more than 200 beds.

It will bring together cutting edge neuroscience research and care while focusing on complex medical and surgical cases.

“With our colleagues with Yale’s School of Medicine, we will expand our diagnostic and treatment expertise in areas such as epilepsy, autoimmune disorders like Multiple Sclerosis, movement disorders that include Parkinson’s disease, spinal disorders and nuero-vascular conditions including stroke,” said Keith Churchwell, MD, President of Yale New Haven Hospital.

