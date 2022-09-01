Great Day CT
Channel 3 Ice Cream Social winner to be revealed tonight

We're revealing the winner of our Ice Cream Social!
By WFSB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WFSB) – We’re revealing who you voted as the best ice cream in Connecticut.

We went to 20 different spots around the state, and over 44,000 of you voted.

Viewers narrowed down the search to the top 3: The Big Dipper in Prospect, Collins Creamery in Enfield, and Ferris Acres Creamery in Newtown. All three make their own ice cream.

Tune in to Channel 3 at 5 to see who the winner is!

