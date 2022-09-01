Commissioner of labor speaks on state’s new unemployment system

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It’s been two months since ReEmploy CT, the state’s new unemployment system, launched, modernizing the unemployment process in CT.

According to the Department of Labor, $72 million has been dispersed since the system went live.

An employer funded program, Commissioner of Labor Dante Bartolomeo, says the new website now allows for 24/7 access, less need for using the mail or fax machine and makes the validation/verification process faster.

The system currently has more than 25,500 unemployment filers weekly.

Another new aspect, the ability to detect and prevent fraud better, with real-time notifications that go out immediately after an application is filed.

“It’s real time notification, both to employers to say please let us know either this is an employee of yours or this is not, if you are going to validate or verify the separation or protest for some reason,” says Commissioner Bartolomeo. “It also sends immediate notification to the authentic individual that now we’re notifying them, there’s a claim filed with your information and if that’s not you, please let us know ASAP.”

So far, the state says it’s stopped nearly 39,000 fraud claims, protecting approximately $135 million in unemployment funds from theft.

The Commissioner says it’s critical those that apply keep their information updated as well, for example if you move or have your number changed.

“If the information that you provide us today doesn’t match what’s in the system, that’s an immediate flag to us and we’re going to hold your claim,” says Commissioner Bartolomeo.

If you’re still waiting for your claim, the Department of Labor advises that claims take 8-10 days to process generally and payments are made after that time.

If there is an out of state or federal employer it can take longer to verify a claim due to employer response time.

They say payment delays will happen if they have to verify identity, like if someone’s identity was stolen.

If they think there is fraud involved, or if an employer protests a claim, then it will go into a different process and a hearing will be scheduled and no payment happens until the case is decided.

People with delays should call the Consumer Contact Center to determine why their payment is being held.

To contact the Consumer Contact Center, visit their website: HERE.

