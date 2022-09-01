Drought situation continues to look grim in Connecticut

(WFSB) - Despite recent rainfall, the drought has worsened in some counties.

This week’s drought monitor shows that the entire state is under a severe drought indicated by the orange.

There was a slight reduction in the red, or extreme drought, in Eastern Connecticut.

The map is released today but the data does not include Tuesday night’s rain.

It may be surprising that we haven’t seen a reversal in the drought yet with thunderstorms last Friday.

In fact, Windsor Locks actually exceeded it’s average August monthly rainfall.

Windsor Locks just happened to be the epicenter of the rain, but unfortunately we aren’t getting an even spread.

Some streamflow’s have risen over the past week, but what matters is the groundwater.

We still need a two to three inch surplus of widespread rain to start seeing a drought reversal.

The entire state is being asked to conserve water when possible.

We’ve reached a point where a slight breeze gives the state fire weather concerns.

The stiff breeze tonight paired with dry fuels, low humidity is a recipe for brush fires.

Outdoor burning is not safe tonight.

The 6 to 10 day outlook does not paint a good picture.

Even if we get some decent rain early next week, it may end up just being another band-aid on the drought situation.

The climate prediction center expects our drought to persist into November.

