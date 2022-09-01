Great Day CT
Man charged after driving wrong way on Merritt Parkway

Carlos Ferreira.
Carlos Ferreira.(Connecticut State Police)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WFSB) – State police arrested a man accused of driving the wrong way on the Merritt Parkway early Thursday morning.

State Police Troop I in Bethany received calls of a wrong-way driver on Route 15 north around 1:55 a.m.

Troopers from Troop G in Bridgeport and Troop I responded.

Police said a driver crashed into a guardrail on Route 15 at the Milford/Orange line to avoid a collision with the wrong-way driver.

The driver was not injured, authorities said.

Police said the wrong-way driver, who was operating a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe, continued to travel southbound on Route 15 north.

Troopers then stopped the wrong-way driver south of Stratford’s Sikorsky Bridge.

Police identified the wrong-way driver as Carlos Ferreira, 59, of Fairfield. His driver’s license was suspended, and he had an active Paperless Re-Arrest Warrant (PRAWN), state police said.

Authorities said Ferreira failed field sobriety tests. He was taken into custody.

Ferreira is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, driving wrong way on divided highway, operating a motor vehicle under suspension, reckless driving, operating without a license, and possession of control substance.

He was held on a $2,500 bond.

State police said Ferreira was also charged with failure to appear second-degree for the PRAWN warrant. He was held on a $500 bond on this charge.

Authorities said he was taken to New Haven Correctional Center and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport court Thursday.

