Middletown police make arrest in May shooting

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Middletown police made an arrest in a shooting earlier this year.

Authorities said the shooting happened on May 15 at the Traverse Square housing complex.

Nahkyn Durazzo, 22, of Middletown, was found and arrested on Wednesday.

Durazzo is charged with two counts of criminal attempt to commit assault first-degree, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, illegal discharge of a firearm, commission of a felony with a firearm, and reckless endangerment first-degree.

He is held on a $1.5 million bond and is scheduled to appear in Middlesex Superior Court on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.