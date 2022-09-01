Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Middletown police make arrest in May shooting

Nahkyn Durazzo.
Nahkyn Durazzo.(Middletown Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Middletown police made an arrest in a shooting earlier this year.

Authorities said the shooting happened on May 15 at the Traverse Square housing complex.

Nahkyn Durazzo, 22, of Middletown, was found and arrested on Wednesday.

Durazzo is charged with two counts of criminal attempt to commit assault first-degree, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, illegal discharge of a firearm, commission of a felony with a firearm, and reckless endangerment first-degree.

He is held on a $1.5 million bond and is scheduled to appear in Middlesex Superior Court on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Student head back to classrooms today in Plainville and there are a host of new additions and...
Plainville Students head back to class with some new additions this school year
If you're looking for a way to give back, these two school supply drives are a perfect way to...
Plainville Students head back to class with some new additions this school year
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Channel 3's Lorin Richardson said Thursday will be comfortable and breezy.
Technical Discussion: Kicking Off A Comfortable & Dry Start To September But That Changes For The Holiday Weekend!