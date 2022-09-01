New Haven police investigating after dead dog found in cage

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a dead dog was discovered left in a cage, with its owners long gone.

Officers were called to an apartment building on Sherman Avenue Thursday.

Neighbors said the smell started months ago, eventually getting worse.

They say it was coming from that second-floor apartment.

One woman who lives in the building, said at first she didn’t think anything of it, thinking maybe there were dead mice in the old building.

It turned out to be a dog, likely dead for quite a while.

The details in this story may be disturbing to some viewers.

Eyewitness News blurred video by one of the neighbors. They tell us the dog was left in a cage, with its body badly decayed.

Police officers were out at 80 Sherman Avenue, investigating and talking with neighbors.

According to those who live in the building, the dog’s owners are long gone, adding they haven’t been at their second floor apartment for quite some time.

“I kind of teared up a bit, because I could have called, I should have reported it when I smelled a smell when I first moved in, but I was like, I don’t know what’s going on, so I’m not going to get involved, but I wish I would have called, now it’s like I’ve got to do something for animals, I’ve got to make up for this,” said Myasia Lytell, of New Haven.

Police and animal control are involved in what is an active investigation.

