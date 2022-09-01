One dead in early morning fire

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - One person was killed in an early morning fire in Middletown Thursday.

According to fire officials, firefighters were called to the scene on pine Street just before 4:30 a.m.

Heavy fire conditions were reported by first responding companies and a second alarm was quickly struck.

Firefighters removed one male occupant from the two-family home and emergency treatment began on the victim, however the male succumbed to his inquires on scene.

Fire officials said 4 other adults and a pet were able to evacuate the building. They are being assisted by red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

