Plainville Students head back to class with some new additions this school year

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - Student head back to classrooms today in Plainville and there are a host of new additions and improvements to highlight.

Superintendent Steve LePage says putting Covid in the rearview and focusing on education, mental health, and safety of students and staff takes top priority.

The Plainville school district is anything but plain - because here, they like to think of their network of parents, students and staff as more than just a community.

“We really are a family, we’re very close, we operate that way. I think this year we’ve built on that with the whole team mentality and really the best teams are those who come together as a family,” LePage said.

Heading into the 2022 academic school year a few changes have been made - including a brand new playground at Linden Street School, keeping students learning within the classrooms, and major improvements to security of all 5 schools - including new cameras and the addition of a director of security.

“This summer I hired a retired police officer of 27 years who is our district safety director who will work very closely with me to make sure our schools are as safe as they can possibly be,” LePage said.

Superintendent LePage says he wants even the youngest students in his district to understand the importance of education and recognize the relevance of how it can change the course of your life.

“I work with college and career pathways helping kids to see the relevance of how it all connects together, so that when you’re an adult the things that you learn in school really do come into play,” LePage said.

