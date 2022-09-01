Great Day CT
School Resource Officer creates before school program as an alternative for disciplined students

By Dennis Valera
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANSONIA, Conn. (WFSB) - An Ansonia school resource officer is providing more than just security.

He created a before school program as an alternative for disciplined students.

At 5:30am, every weekday, some Ansonia high students are already at school, getting a good workout in, courtesy the SRO, Officer Michael Barry.

“It’s really my passion, my passion is them and my passion is working out,” said Officer Barry.

Officer Barry has been running it since 2010.

After running the halls, they will do some other workouts. Some with equipment donated or bought with grants.

For the students, the program has become part of their routine.

“It kinda wakes me up, so I come here, work out, and then I find it easier to just sit and focus in school as well, because I feel like, I already got my, the hardest part of my day is done. Now I can just sit, relax, focus in school,” said Samantha Rotteck, a senior at Ansonia High School.

It also serves as a life lesson.

“The discipline that I’m being taught here, it’s strengthened my mind to be a better person and not, lik,e go through a path that’s going to lead something I don’t want,” said Thomas Rosario, a sophomore at Ansonia High School.

The majority of students that do this program do it voluntarily, however some are diverted into it, in lieu of an administrative punishment like suspension, or even a summons to juvenile court.

That is why Officer Barry started the program, to provide an alternative to punished students with the goal of helping them develop discipline for beyond high school.

“College, military, job, where they’re like, listen, if I can get up at 4:30 in the morning voluntarily, I can do anything. That’s what I try to instill in them,” said Officer Barry.

Officer Barry comes in early on his own time to run the program.

But he says this program isn’t going above and beyond, he’s just helping kids.

“It’s just, we gotta pass on, if we could pass on what we’ve learned in our, who’ve made us who we are as people, I think that’s what we’re called to do,” said Officer Barry.

The program is open for all Ansonia High Students.

