Students in Southington get red carpet entrance for first day of school

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Eyewitness News is your back-to-school authority.

Students in Southington received a red-carpet entrance for their first day.

Every year the district comes up with a creative theme to motivate students.

Annie rolls out the red carpet, Zaya sets up the balloons, and Kyle is on music duty.

Students at Hatton Elementary are receiving a true red-carpet entrance Thursday.

It’s a unique way to kick off the school year.

“Getting to see smiling faces and the anticipation for that first day versus the stress last year it makes everyone feel a lot better this year,” said Steven Madancy, Superintendent of Southington schools.

All of the teachers are in workout clothes.

Shoes, shorts, shirts, some have headbands on.

The theme this year is teachers are like personal trainers, helping students improve every day.

The school’s mascot, an eagle, is also getting kids to flex their brain muscle.

It turns out that eagle is Principal Robert Garry!

“It’s all about making that first day as impactful as possible. The kids are going to set goals and all year long just like their personal trainer would do we’re working towards those goals and helping the kids learn and grow,” Garry said.

For students to achieve those goals with their “personal trainers” they have to exercise not their body, but their mind.

Parents are excited about the theme too.

“You have to make good decisions for your body and your mind too. It’s really important,” said Joseph Paczewski, who has a daughter in 5th grade.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.