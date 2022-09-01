Vigil held for New Haven man killed on Monday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A family in New Haven is pleading for the gun violence to end.

Dozens of people gathered on Thompson Street for a vigil to honor Micheal Judkins, a 26 year old man killed in a shooting on Monday.

The family and the police are urging people to not retaliate.

Judkins was well loved in the area. The family is hoping payback is through justice and not another killing.

“When is it going to stop. It needs to stop right here. It has to stop with us,” said Judkins mother Kelli McBride.

Michael Judkins was a team player, a brother, and a father to 3 year old Kalie.

“And they are all going to make sure Kalie knows who her daddy was. No doubt it. His memory will live on in us and through her,” said Kelli.

McBride lost her son on Monday. She remembers him as her protector and loving friend.

Tonight, the love the community had for Michael was also clear.

The sky was covered in balloons, all for a basketball star taken away too soon.

“Please don’t retaliate. I never know want another mother to feel the way I feel right now. This is a club nobody deserves to be in,” said Kelli.

McBride and police fear someone will try to get revenge for what they did to Michael.

Judkins is the cities 8th homicide of the year.

“We know what’s going to happen. People get pissed off. You lost your friend, you are angry. I cant even imagine how you feel. There’s so many people here because this young man was beloved to our community,” said Mayor Justin Elicker.

Elicker says the department has taken on several projects to try and curb the violence, but they are missing a piece of the puzzle.

“Cameras around the city. We have created shooting task force. We have reentry welcome center. Working on a career technical vocational school. We want to create more money in youth programs. We do anything but we need the community to share information with us,” said Elicker.

Elicker says the department has a lot of work to do to address the violence, but they need the communities help to solve these crimes, and more importantly, prevent them.

If you have any information on this case, call police.

