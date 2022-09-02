Great Day CT
Community Health Center offering bivalent COVID-19 booster this weekend

COVID-19 booster
COVID-19 booster(MGN)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(WFSB) – Community Health Center is offering the Moderna bivalent COVID-19 booster at pop-up vaccine clinics over the weekend.

The booster is available for everyone 18 years and older.

Community Health Center said no appointment or pre-registration is required.

The booster will be available at the following sites on Saturday:

  • CHC of Bristol, 395 North Main Street, Bristol, CT, 10AM-4PM
  • Rogers Park, 110 Memorial Drive, Danbury, CT, 9AM-3PM
  • CHC of Meriden, 134 State Street, Meriden, CT, 10AM-4PM
  • CHC of New Britain, 85 Lafayette Street, New Britain, CT, 10AM-4PM
  • Veterans Park, 49 Day Street, Norwalk, CT, 9AM-3PM
  • Scalzi Park, 100 Bridge Street, Stamford, CT, 9AM-3PM
  • CHC of Waterbury, 51 North Elm Street, Waterbury, CT, 10AM-4PM

