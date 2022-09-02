CT reports first human case of West Nile virus this season

(WFSB) - State health officials reported the first human case of West Nile virus in Connecticut this year.

The Department of Public Health said a man from New Haven County contracted the virus. He is between the age of 70 and 79.

The man was hospitalized the first week of August, officials said.

Health officials said the man was discharged from the hospital last week. He is recovering at a rehab facility.

Mosquitos with West Nile virus have been detected in 23 Connecticut towns so far this season.

According to the CDC, there were 6 cases in 2021 and no deaths.

