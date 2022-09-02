Great Day CT
CT reports first human case of West Nile virus this season

File - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist...
File - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist Nadja Reissen examines a mosquito in Salt Lake City. The potentially fatal West Nile Virus is popping up more around the U.S. Southwest following a rainier winter. There are a record number of cases in Maricopa County and nine deaths for the entire state of Arizona so far this year. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) - State health officials reported the first human case of West Nile virus in Connecticut this year.

The Department of Public Health said a man from New Haven County contracted the virus. He is between the age of 70 and 79.

The man was hospitalized the first week of August, officials said.

Health officials said the man was discharged from the hospital last week. He is recovering at a rehab facility.

Mosquitos with West Nile virus have been detected in 23 Connecticut towns so far this season.

According to the CDC, there were 6 cases in 2021 and no deaths.

