Family Friday: Labor Day weekend events
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WFSB) - A long holiday weekend means even more time to spend exploring the state. And there’s so much to do as we get ready to send off summer.
- September 3rd – October 30th
- The Farm Woodbury
- 4 acres with designs featuring the Mad Hatter, Queen of Hearts & more
- Ticket Entry times every hour
- Saturdays and Sundays 10:00am – 4:00pm
- Purchase Tickets online
Fairs this weekend:
- Goshen Fair: September 3rd – 5th
- Woodstock Fair: September 2nd – 5th
- Haddam Neck Fair: September 3rd – 5th
- Click here for our full list of fairs & festivals this season.
- Sunday, September 4th
- Following the Yard Goats Game at 1:05pm
- Dunkin’ Donuts Park
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.