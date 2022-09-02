Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Family Friday: Labor Day weekend events

Labor Day weekend events in this edition of Family Friday
By WFSB Staff and Wendell Edwards
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - A long holiday weekend means even more time to spend exploring the state. And there’s so much to do as we get ready to send off summer.

Alice in Wonderland Corn Maze

  • September 3rd – October 30th
  • The Farm Woodbury
  • 4 acres with designs featuring the Mad Hatter, Queen of Hearts & more
  • Ticket Entry times every hour
  • Saturdays and Sundays 10:00am – 4:00pm
  • Purchase Tickets online

Fairs this weekend:

Kids Run the Bases

  • Sunday, September 4th
  • Following the Yard Goats Game at 1:05pm
  • Dunkin’ Donuts Park

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Labor Day weekend events in this edition of Family Friday
FAMILY FRIDAY: Labor Day weekend events
Family Friday
Family Friday: Porchfest, Hike to the Mic, Goodspeed Airport Festival
Family Friday
Family Friday: Food festivals, car shows and a super Saturday
Family Friday
Family Friday: Food festivals, car shows and a super Saturday