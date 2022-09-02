Labor Day weekend travel has officially started

BRANFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The roads are getting busy and it is only expected to get worse.

“We didn’t think we were going to have this much traffic. We thought you know maybe we’d miss some of it but apparently, no. We didn’t miss any of it,” said Pamela Montgomery, New York.

AAA is expecting near pre-pandemic levels of travel.

“Summer is going to end with a bang and people are going to be getting those last minute trips in,” said Tracy Noble, Spokesperson for AAA, Greater Hartford.

Roads will be busy, but there is one positive right now.

“This is the lowest, we’ve seen prices in many months. So with summer rapidly closing, it likely will mean more Americans will be hitting the road for Labor Day than we otherwise would have seen if prices remained high,” said Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis, Gas Buddy.

Tips if you’re heading out for the long weekend:

Avoid rush hour times

Drive safe

Make sure your car is in good condition

“Make sure that your battery is in good working order, that your fluids are where they need to be, and check those tire pressures,” said Tracy Noble.

Some people got their weekend started early but still saw some traffic.

“I had a friend who sent me a text saying I’m wishing you a quick trip and I just snapped a picture of all the cars that were in front of us, and she laughed. I’m not laughing, I’m crying man,” said Pamela.

“I was in a traffic jam from New York all the way almost up here,” said Kevin Harris, Chestertown, MD.

But Kevin says he doesn’t mind at all.

“Honestly, I never really thought about it. I didn’t. I really didn’t because it is what it is. I don’t have family with me so I can go wherever I want to go so I don’t really care,” said Kevin.

Others who are traveling to the Cape say they just want to get there!

“Beautiful up there but I wish I were up there now. I’m sure they’ll have a beautiful sunset but I’m not going to see it,” said Pamela Montgomery.

Stay safe on the roads and avoid the busy travel times.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.