Manchester Police investigating shooting, pedestrian struck by car

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Manchester police say officers are currently in the McKee Street area investigating a shooting.

They are also investigating a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian who was struck.

These two incidents are believed to be related, according to police.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

