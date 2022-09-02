Manchester Police investigating shooting, pedestrian struck by car
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Manchester police say officers are currently in the McKee Street area investigating a shooting.
They are also investigating a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian who was struck.
These two incidents are believed to be related, according to police.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
