New COVID-19 booster arrives in Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The new COVID-19 booster has arrived in Connecticut, and healthcare workers at Hartford Hospital could start distributing the shots Friday.

This new booster has been adapted to combat the newest strains of the omicron variant, and health experts believe these shots could play a role in preventing a winter surge in COVID cases.

We already have about 100,000 of these new doses in Connecticut.

Experts are moving fast because this version of the booster was just officially approved by the CDC Thursday.

Healthcare workers at Hartford Hospital could start getting these new shots into arms as quickly as Friday.

People considered to be the most vulnerable will receive the shots first, but eventually everyone will be eligible to get the new booster in as little as two months after your last COVID-19 vaccine.

Moderna’s booster is authorized for Americans as young as 18, while Pfizer’s version is approved for anyone 12 and up.

Eric Arlia, the VP of Pharmacy Services for Hartford Healthcare, says the doses are arriving at a good time.

“Having the vaccine before the holiday weekend will readily help us accelerate things next week after the hospitals are all set our next priority will be to get all the vaccine trailers and vaccine clinics,” said Arlia.

Experts say you should get this new booster when you are eligible, as COVID is still here in Connecticut.

Our positivity rate is just under 9-percent right now.

