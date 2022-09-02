Police search for parent who struck security guard at Simsbury High School

SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a parent who struck a security guard at Simsbury High School on Friday.

Authorities said officers were at the school waiting for the parent.

The parent was upset over an incident involving their child.

Police said officers were talking to the parent in the parking lot.

The parent then drove away and hit a school security guard. He fled the scene.

The security guard has non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

There is no danger to the public, Simsbury police said.

The incident is under investigation by police and the school system.

