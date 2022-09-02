Something’s Cooking: New and healthy lunch menu at New Britain schools

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - This week New Britain students are returning to class.

They’ve been greeted by their teacher’s smiling faces and a mind-blowing lunch menu.

Who knew that the hottest farm to table restaurant in New Britain is the local high school cafeteria!

“I just think that people really need to understand that school lunch has morphed into something way different,” said Jeffrey Taddeo of Whitson’s Culinary Group.

This garden just steps outside the school has been heavily harvested because it provides about a quarter of the veggies served in the cafeteria.

Jeffrey is excited to unveil the new menu.

“It’s a wonderful thing it’s like a festival almost when they come back,” Jeffrey said.

Catering Manager Tyrell Jones gave us an inside look at one of his new signature and very healthy meals: a delicious acai bowl. He is proud that his job makes a difference every day.

“Some of the kids this is the only meal that they get,” Tyrell said. “It brings joy and happiness that I’m providing a meal and a nutritious meal to the students.”

Kitchen Manager Ana Santiago wanted to make sure we met all of her teammates.

Ana says the community here is one big happy family and the love she feels here kept her going after a cancer diagnosis two years ago.

“Even when I’m taking my chemo pills I worked in here I feel tired but I’m still here doing my job,” said Ana.

Now Ana is cancer free and so excited to continue making top notch food for New Britain students, including her grandchildren.

“Some of them come to me and say oh miss the food is so good, so tasty so that is very satisfying,” Ana said.

Back in the garden, Jeffrey is focusing on what’s next, including expanding the halal menu to feed the growing number of Muslim students, and the food corps gardening program. Their priority is always making meals with heart...

“It’s family it’s food service it’s people food and communication,” said Jeffrey.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.