Stefanowski releases tax returns, combined income close to $37 million

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - On Tuesday, Bob Stefanowski said he was going to release his tax returns.

Today, he did just that.

“We are going to try to release a couple of pages,” said Stefanowski.

Stefanowski and his wife Amy filed a joint return.

Their return shows what they made over the past 3 years.

In 2019, they earned $650,000 in wages and $6.6 million in business income.

In 2020, there were zero wages, but the business income more than doubled to well over $14 million.

In 2021, they earned more than $13 million in business income with $146,000 in capital gains.

The combined income is close to $37 million.

What the return doesn’t include is a schedule which would show where some of the income comes from.

It is a surface level view. Stefanowski put $10 million into his own campaign.

He is a business consultant and we do not know who his clients are.

“I think people still have a right to know what is the source of that $10 million dollars a year. Who is paying that? Where is that coming from? Are there any conflicts out there? Inquiring minds want to know,” said Lamont.

Governor Lamont has not released his taxes yet, but plans to do so in a few weeks.

He also has quite a bit of money.

In 2018, 2019, and 2020 Lamont had an adjusted gross income of more than $8.5 million a year.

That’s about $26 million over three years.

Clearly, both have quite a bit of money.

UConn Political Science Professor Ron Schurin says it can be a plus because it shows the candidate may not be beholden to others.

But there could also be a negative.

“Some say people of great wealth don’t understand the struggles and challenges ordinary people face,” said Schurin.

Governor Lamont made the decision not to take a salary when he became governor.

