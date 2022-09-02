Storm drain grates stolen in Hamden

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating after storm drain grates were stolen in Hamden.

Authorities said multiple grates have been stolen around town over the past few weeks.

The thefts hurt the town financially and are dangerous to anyone walking or driving near the drains, police said.

Authorities said any suspicious activity should be reported. Anyone with video surveillance is asked to call police.

If a storm drain grate was stolen in your area, you can report it to Hamden police at 203-230-4000.

