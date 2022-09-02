Travel expected to be near pre-pandemic levels over Labor Day weekend

(WFSB) - You might be part of the millions of Americans hitting the road for the long holiday weekend.

Here in Connecticut, plenty of cars will be out on the road as vacationers make their way to their Labor Day destinations.

This holiday weekend, travel experts expect the volume to return to near pre-pandemic levels just as it did for Memorial Day and the 4th of July earlier this summer.

“We’re traveling together to Rhode Island,” said Marie Sullivan, of Brooklyn, New York.

“Cape Cod, we’re going to a friend’s house, lives up there,” said Johnny Freeman, of Brooklyn, New York.

“We’re heading into Newport,” said John Wagner of Long Island, New York.

For many of the cars zipping in and out of the Branford rest stop, a beach location seemed like the final destination this Labor Day weekend.

“We’ve been traveling for the last several years, but because of COVID, we couldn’t make it as far as Cape Cod, our travel plans have changed, but this year we’re really looking forward to pushing through,” said Johnny.

Heading to the Cape from Brooklyn, Johnny and his family will likely have plenty of company.

AAA said even those high gas prices aren’t slowing travelers down and it expects to see volume return to near pre-pandemic levels.

Nearly a third of Americans are expected to travel this weekend, with more than 80% hopping in a car and hitting the road.

“It’s been really easy so far and thank god because we know the traffic on this highway can be really bad,” said Marie.

For this group of friends, they were on their way to Narragansett to celebrate another friend’s 40th birthday.

“We left as early as we could so I hope my boss doesn’t see this, just kidding, I told him, to try and beat the traffic and so far there’s almost no traffic so we’re very satisfied,” said Morgan Myrdal of Jersey City, New Jersey.

But it just wouldn’t be a holiday weekend on a Connecticut highway without traffic.

“Everything is great, except for those weird moments in Connecticut where it just seems to stop and start, we’re driving, I don’t even see an accident and it stops, and you add an extra 10 minutes, here, 10 minutes here and it adds up,” said Johnny.

While travelers will have to deal with that increased traffic, that also means there’s a greater chance for increased crashes.

That’s why both AAA and the state police want you to plan ahead, buckle up, put the phones down, slow down, and get where you’re going.

Connecticut State Police will be out all weekend through Monday night conducting DUI checks, wanting to make sure you not only get to your destination to but also back home at the end of the weekend.

